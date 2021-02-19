Kelman Lazarov Inc. Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 163,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,229,000.

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,587. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97.

