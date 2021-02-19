Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

KELYA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

