Keep Network Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $197.78 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.96 or 0.00450066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00084384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00075808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00081861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031232 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.00417755 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,369,568 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

