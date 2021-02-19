KDI Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

KDI Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 5.3% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $186.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,345. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

