KDI Capital Partners LLC Purchases 150 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,454,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.71. The company had a trading volume of 34,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,993. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $255.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.