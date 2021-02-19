Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

Several research analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 830,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after purchasing an additional 781,127 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

