KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down to $18.46

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.46, but opened at $14.81. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 78,663 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.