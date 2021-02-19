KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

