Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,176 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.69% of Kaman worth $26,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,108,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 472,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

KAMN stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,819.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

