Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

NYSE KAI opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.41.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadant news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,756.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

