K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $332,000 Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Nathan’s Famous at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 12.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 79.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

