K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 40,000 KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in KBR by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KBR by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 32.8% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 313,655 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth about $21,716,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in KBR by 857.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBR opened at $31.75 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

