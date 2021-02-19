K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $750,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

