K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $502,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

