K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $871,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

PFE stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $192.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.