K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BABA stock opened at $264.51 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
