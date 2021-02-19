K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $264.51 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

