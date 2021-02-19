K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 180.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 395.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 298,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $318,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 153,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $102.42 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

