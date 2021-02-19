Just Energy Group’s (JE) Sector Perform Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE)‘s stock had its “sector perform under weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

NYSE:JE opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Just Energy Group by 936.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

