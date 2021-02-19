Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust (LON:JEFI) Shares Up 0.7%

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.25 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.37). Approximately 97,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 148,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.37).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.17.

Get Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider John Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.