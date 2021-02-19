JulSwap Price Up 48.2% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $44.27 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00600368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00062759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00085785 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00069471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00077466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.16 or 0.00402257 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

JulSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

