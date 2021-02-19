JulSwap (JULD) Reaches Market Cap of $28.00 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $28.00 million and $1.55 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00416606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00058867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00083453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00075100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00081579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.12 or 0.00414549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00028023 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

