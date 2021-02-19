Juan Vera Sells 10,400 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,457,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,872,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,167,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,942,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

