JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €12.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.33 ($15.69).

ORA stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.83 and its 200 day moving average is €9.74. Orange S.A. has a one year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a one year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

