JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) traded up 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.88 and last traded at $147.80. 2,580,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,523,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.28 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

