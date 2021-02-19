Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 4,469 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Loews stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

Get Loews alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.