Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Shares Gap Up to $154.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.01), but opened at GBX 159.80 ($2.09). Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 154.44 ($2.02), with a volume of 443,328 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.81. The company has a market capitalization of £660.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

