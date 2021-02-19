Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells $127,410.00 in Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John M. Fahey, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $125.50. 538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,330. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

