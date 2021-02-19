Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by BT Wealth Management LLC

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Natixis grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after acquiring an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $436.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

