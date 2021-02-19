Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.47-0.49 EPS.

JCI stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

