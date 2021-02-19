Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $55.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.