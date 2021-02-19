John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 359.78 ($4.70).

WG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). Also, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05). Insiders bought a total of 3,476 shares of company stock worth $1,092,232 over the last 90 days.

WG stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.11) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 293.70 ($3.84). The company had a trading volume of 1,667,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.89. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 315.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

