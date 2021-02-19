John R. Rettig Sells 1,431 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -346.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

