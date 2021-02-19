Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Gap Down to $3.94

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $3.55. Jianpu Technology shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 318 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

