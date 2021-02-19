JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $685,849,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in JFrog by 3,286.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $110,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. 3,118,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,007. JFrog has a 1-year low of $57.14 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

