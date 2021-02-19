Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $532.28

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.28 ($6.95) and traded as low as GBX 525.10 ($6.86). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 532.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 504.13. The stock has a market cap of £61.69 million and a PE ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

