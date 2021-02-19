Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.14 ($34.29).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €28.14 ($33.11) on Tuesday. Jenoptik AG has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12 month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.36.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

