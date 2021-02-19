Jennison Associates LLC Sells 58,174 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $35,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.44.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

