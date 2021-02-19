Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 995,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.50% of OGE Energy worth $31,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of OGE opened at $31.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

