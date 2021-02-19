Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 601,518 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 601,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

