Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $41,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after acquiring an additional 403,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $167.55 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.72.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.