Jennison Associates LLC Buys 132,470 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,470 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $56.79 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,892.37 and a beta of 0.79.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,809 shares of company stock valued at $14,338,460. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

