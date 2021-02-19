Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 136,860 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,860 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.91% of Lazard worth $40,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

LAZ opened at $41.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

