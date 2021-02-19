JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. 551,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $9,840,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,161,000 after buying an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.