JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $979.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 551,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,625. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

