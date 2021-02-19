Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westpac Banking Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Westpac Banking in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Westpac Banking by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

