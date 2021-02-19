Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genuine Parts’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

NYSE:GPC opened at $101.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -75.43 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

