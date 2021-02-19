Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $10.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.80.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.74.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.30. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.