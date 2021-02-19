Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recruit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Recruit has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

