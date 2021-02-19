Jardine Matheson (LON:JARB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $53.07

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JARB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.07 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 53.08 ($0.69). Jardine Matheson shares last traded at GBX 53.07 ($0.69), with a volume of 4,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.74. The company has a market cap of £199.00 million and a P/E ratio of -102.64.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile (LON:JARB)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

