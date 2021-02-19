Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $79,000 Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,599 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 797.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 254,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 225,846 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

DHT opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $834.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.35%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

